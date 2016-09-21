(Repeats story published late on Tuesday)
By Stephen Jewkes and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON, Sept 20 Italian oil major Eni
has delayed the planned $3.4 billion sale of its
domestic retail business, sources said, as political uncertainty
caused by an upcoming referendum on democratic reform hinders
major deals across the country.
The state-controlled company had hoped to start the sale
process late this year but has rescheduled it for 2017, betting
that the fate of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his government
will become clearer after the vote, according to two sources
close to the matter.
Renzi has repeatedly vowed to quit if he loses the
referendum. A new prime minister could lead to the appointment
of new executives at Eni and a change of strategy, the sources
said.
The vote, to be held in late November or early December,
calls for a slimming-down of Italy's political system, the
centre-piece of Renzi's plan to speed up the legislative
process.
An Eni spokesman said a sale remained an option and declined
to comment further.
The delay in selling the gas and power business, estimated
to be worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), follows the
shelving of other big state-linked asset sales in Italy this
year, including privatisations such as a 2.4 billion euros stake
in the national postal service.
If Tuscan bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena - in
which the state is the biggest investor - delays its planned
5-billion-euro cash call, as other sources have previously said
is likely to happen, then the total value of delayed
transactions this year could amount to more than 10 billion
euros.
Unlike some other deals on ice, Eni's gas and power business
has drawn strong interest from industry and private equity
bidders. However, post-referendum turmoil in Rome could lead to
changes in the leadership of the company.
SENSITIVE DEAL
The government owns a third of Eni and every three years
reviews the composition of the board, including the post of
chief executive, currently held by veteran oilman Claudio
Descalzi who was appointed under Renzi's watch in 2014.
The next review is due in April, by which time Italy might
have a new prime minister. In those circumstances, Descalzi
could be replaced by someone who prefers to keep the domestic
retail business, the sources said. Eni's board therefore felt it
was safer to wait until after the review, they added.
As with other state-controlled companies, the government
presents a list of nominees for key board positions which are
voted on by all investors.
Eni wants to sell the portfolio of more than 8 million
Italian gas and power customers as part of a plan to repay debt
and fund major oil and gas projects.
"This is a very sensitive transaction in Italy," a source
said. "Eni can't start selling a unit that caters to 8.5 million
clients in Italy without any certainty on execution."
In addition to serving millions of domestic retail
customers, the business holds transport rights on key
international pipelines and strategic long-term gas contracts
that power much of Italy.
Sources have said that Eni might include some of these
strategic contracts in the deal to make it more appetising.
Goldman Sachs and Barclays are overseeing the sale which has
already drawn interest from EDF's Italian unit, Edison, among
other European utilities, sources told Reuters in April.
CVC, Bain Capital, Permira and Warburg Pincus are among the
buyout funds interested in the business, largely because Italian
consumers are typically reluctant to switch suppliers, offering
good steady cash flow and returns, the sources said.
Goldman Sachs and Barclays declined to comment.
Descalzi wants to focus Eni more narrowly on exploration and
production and aims to raise a total of 5 billion euros in asset
sales over the next two years.
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
(Editing by Mark Bendeich and Pravin Char)