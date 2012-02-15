MILAN Feb 15 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday it had made a new giant offshore natural gas discovery in Mozambique with a potential capacity of 212.5 billion cubic metres (bcm).

Eni, the biggest foreign oil and gas operator in Africa, said the discovery at the Mamba North 1 prospect takes the total volume of gas in place at the Mamba complex to about 850 bcm.

Mozambique is Eni's biggest gas discovery as operator.

In 2012 the group aims to drill at least five other wells in the Mamba complex, it said.

