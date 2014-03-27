BRIEF-Fitch - China banks' entrusted investments fuelling credit growth
LONDON/MILAN, March 27 Eni is close to mandating a bank to sell a stake of up to 15 percent in its giant Mamba gas field in Mozambique, which could raise as much as $5 billion for the Italian oil and gas major, banking sources said.
"Eni has mandated a bank to sell a 15 percent stake in its Mozambique gas field in a possible $5 billion deal. A lot of players, especially from Asia, are expected to show up," one of the sources said.
Eni declined to comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Stephen Jewkes)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Banks: Entrusted Investments https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896084 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Shanghai/Hong Kong-18 April 2017: Aggressive growth in bank exposure to non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) - securities firms, trust companies and asset-management companies - has been a major factor propelling China's credit growth since 2015, says Fitch Ratings