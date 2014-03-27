LONDON/MILAN, March 27 Eni is close to mandating a bank to sell a stake of up to 15 percent in its giant Mamba gas field in Mozambique, which could raise as much as $5 billion for the Italian oil and gas major, banking sources said.

"Eni has mandated a bank to sell a 15 percent stake in its Mozambique gas field in a possible $5 billion deal. A lot of players, especially from Asia, are expected to show up," one of the sources said.

Eni declined to comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Stephen Jewkes)