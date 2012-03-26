MILAN, March 26 Italy's biggest oil and gas group Eni said a new giant natural gas discovery offshore Mozambique will boost the potential of the Mamba complex to at least 1,133 billion cubic metres or 40 trillion cubic feet (tfc) of gas.

The results of the well, drilled in the Eastern part of Area 4, increase the resource base of Area 4 of the Mamba complex by at least 10 tcf, Eni said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)