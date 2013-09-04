MILAN, Sept 4 Italian oil and gas group Eni could sell another 10 percent of its stake in its Mozambique gas field, the Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing the group's chief executive Paolo Scaroni.

"If some buyer of gas shows interest ... we're ready to sell another 10 percent," Scaroni told the newspaper.

But Scaroni said there were no immediate plans to sell down its 50 percent stake in gas-rich Area 4.

Earlier this year Eni sold a 20 percent stake in its Mozambique offshore gas project to Chinese oil company CNPC in a $4.21 billion deal.

Scaroni has previously said the group could sell down its stake further if the right opportunity came along. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)