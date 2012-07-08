MILAN/YENAGOA, July 8 Italian oil major Eni said on Sunday there has been an oil spill on its Nembe-Obama pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta due to sabotage.

"Already this morning repair work has started. The wells of Nembe South have been closed with a minimal impact on production," a spokesman for the company said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Tife Owalabi in Yenagoa; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Erica Billingham)