OSLO, Sept 1 Norway will review whether to
tighten offshore safety rules after "repeated failures" at Eni's
Arctic Goliat platform including a power outage last
week, a minister said.
Norway's only oil-producing platform in the Barents Sea has
been shut since last Friday, when a power supply loss triggered
a partial evacuation, the second such incident since the 100,000
barrels of oil (boe) per day capacity platform started in March.
"We have received disturbing information about repeated
failures on Goliat," Minister of Labour and Social Affairs
Anniken Hauglie told Reuters in an email.
Italy's ENI declined to comment.
Hauglie has called a meeting next Tuesday with Norway's
Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA), which supervises offshore
installations and reports to the ministry.
"I will discuss with the PSA if there is a need to carry out
inspections in a different way and the need for a different set
of rules," Hauglie said.
The PSA asked Eni to present a plan in writing by Monday on
how to avoid new incidents on the Goliat platform.
"It's been a long and winding road for Eni and Goliat. The
number of incidents is worrying, and we see that we need to
follow it more closely," Eileen O'Connell Brundtland, a
spokeswoman for the PSA, told Reuters.
Apart from power cuts, there have been several gas leaks,
and one person was injured during unloading operations in June.
In January, the PSA asked Norwegian Statoil, a
licence partner in Goliat with a 35 percent stake, to confirm in
writing that Eni, the operator and 65 percent stake holder, was
prepared to start production at Goliat.
O'Connell Brundtland said she could not recall the PSA had
ever before asked a license partner to verify the operator's
steps in the same way. She said that did not signal a lack of
trust.
"We have granted Eni consent to operate the Goliat, and we
haven't withdrawn this consent. This is an indication of our
trust," she added.
Norwegian oil unions, which have members working at Goliat,
complained to the PSA in June about what they called a lack of
safety and communication problems with the management.
After the latest incident, some workers told one of the
unions, SAFE, that they were afraid to go back to work, Owe
Ingemann Waltherzoee, the secretary of the union, said.
Waltherzoee said union member have previously complained
about safety at other installations, some operated by Statoil,
but the number of incidents made Goliat "a special case".
Brundtland said the offshore safety rules applied to
everyone equally, but the PSA had "a magnifying glass" on Goliat
because of the previous problems, including during the
installation, when she said "serious breaches" of electrical
system were found.
"In Norway, we have had a trust-based system between
government and companies and it has worked well," Hauglie said.
"Developments in the industry with several companies,
several small companies, foreign ownership and cost pressures
can put this system under pressure," she added.
