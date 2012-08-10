OSLO Aug 10 Energy group Eni will postpone the production start up date at its Goliat oil and gas field in the Arctic Barents sea off Norway to the third quarter of 2014 from the fourth quarter of 2013, it said in a statement on Friday.

"The development of the production facility has met challenges and increased complexity. These are mainly associated with technological innovations of the production facility," it said.

"The expected cost increase, due to the postponing of the production start-up, is estimated to around 2.5 billion crowns ($422.17 million) as a result of the delay," it added.

Due to other, previous cost increases, the firm now expects the development to cost 36.7 billion crowns, above its original estimate for 30.5 billion crowns.

Eni is the operator and holds 65 percent while Statoil has a 35 percent stake in the project. ($1 = 5.9218 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)