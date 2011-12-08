BRUSSELS Dec 8 Italian oil and gas group ENI won EU approval on Thursday to acquire Belgian gas supplier Nuon Belgium N.V. and other Belgian assets from Dutch energy group Nuon.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal, agreed in July, would not hamper competition in Europe.

"Given the relatively modest combined market shares of the parties and the resulting minimal increment, there are no competition concerns," the Commission said.

Nuon is controlled by Swedish power group Vattenfall AB which wants to sell off non-core assets. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)