MILAN Jan 27 Orders for Eni's eight-year benchmark bond exceeded 11 billion euros ($14.5 billion) as the order book closed, lead managers said on Friday.

The size of the bond is expected at 1 billion euros with a yield of 220-230 basis points of the midswap rate, sources close to the operation said. ($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)