UK PM May said wants broader consensus on Brexit plan -lawmaker
LONDON, June 12 Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday she wanted to build a broader consensus on Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.
(Adds final amount, yield, analyst comment)
MILAN Jan 27 Italian oil and gas group Eni is to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from the sale of an eight-year fixed-rate bond, to balance its maturities.
Lead managers said on Friday the bond will be worth 1 billion euros and yield 220 basis points over the midswap rate.
Orders exceeded 11 billion euros when books were closed.
"Eni took advantage of a window of opportunity to sell the bond even though it has no bonds expiring throughout 2012," a corporate bond analyst said.
Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services and UniCredit handled the issue.
Eni is rated 'A1' and 'A' by Moody's and S&P respectively, with negative outlooks. ($1 = 0.7601 euro) (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)
PARIS, June 12 Qatar supports Kuwait's efforts to end a rift with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, its foreign minister said on Monday, but the emirate remains puzzled over why "abusive measures" had been imposed on it.