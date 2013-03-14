BRIEF-Allianz signs naming rights accord with Juventus Football Club for Turin Stadium
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
MILAN, March 14 Italian oil and gas group ENI expects to raise more than 10 billion euros ($12.9 billion) from the disposal of assets including stakes in Snam and Galp, according to slides from an analyst presentation.
During the presentation, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said half of that would come Snam and Galp combined.
Scaroni also said if oil prices remained at current levels and cash flow targets were met, Eni could consider activating a share buyback.
"We want to keep maximum flexibility on the buyback... we will activate the buy back when the scenario is more generous," he said. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
NEW YORK, June 1 Financial services company Cowen Inc closed its acquisition of Convergex on Thursday and said it will shutter a key part of the off-exchange trading platform, Millennium, it acquired with the brokerage.