MILAN, March 15 Italian oil and gas group
Eni said on Thursday it was targeting production growth
over the next four years of more than 3 percent a year as it
presses ahead with plans to focus its investments on upstream
development.
The production target was based on an oil price of $90 per
barrel in 2012-2013 and $85 in 2014-2015, Eni said in a
statement on its 2012-2015 plan.
In its previous plan the company had targeted growth of over
3 percent at an oil price of $70 per barrel.
State-controlled Eni said it will invest 59.6 billion euros
to 2015, 12 percent more than in the previous plan, with more
than 75 percent earmarked for its upstream business.
The group, which is aiming for savings over the four years
of 1.6 billion euros, said it expects a gradual recovery of its
gas and power margins but said the European outlook remained
difficult.
It said its new plan did not include any deconsolidation of
the debt of its majority owned subsidiary Snam.
The Italian government has outlined a plan for Eni to exit
gas transport network Snam by the end of 2013.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)