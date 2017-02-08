MILAN Feb 8 Italian prosecutors have asked for the CEO of oil and gas group Eni Claudio Descalzi to be sent to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

The prosecutors also asked for ten other people to be sent to trail in the case, the sources said.

Eni was not immediately available for comment.

The case revolves around a 2011 purchase of Nigeria's OPL-245 offshore oil block, for about $1.3 billion, by Eni and Royal Dutch Shell.

Prosecutors closed their investigations into the case in December. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)