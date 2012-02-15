MILAN Feb 15 Italian oil and gas group Eni expects its upstream production to grow by 10 percent in 2012, the company's CEO Paolo Scaroni said on Wednesday.

Eni's output in the fourth quarter fell 14 percent at 1.68 million barrels a day, mainly because of lower Libyan volumes.

Eni expects to have output back at pre-war levels of 270,000 barrels a day in the second half of this year.

