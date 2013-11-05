MILAN Nov 5 Italian oil and gas group Eni
said it had reached an agreement with Quicksilver
Resources to explore and develop onshore shale oil
reservoirs in the United States.
In a statement on Tuesday Eni said it would pay up to $52
million to take a 50 percent stake in Quicksilver acreage in the
Leon Valley area in West Texas.
"The Leon Valley acreage is located in the prolific Delaware
Basin, where current production amounts to nearly 500,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day, both from conventional and
unconventional reservoirs," Eni said.
Eni currently produces more than 90,000 barrels of oil
equivalent in the U.S., 70 percent of which is operated by Eni.