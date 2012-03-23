MILAN, March 23 Italy's oil and gas major Eni can reduce refining capacity in Italy depending on market conditions, but would not close down refineries until 2014 under an agreement with trade unions, Eni's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Friday.

"If the market remains weak we can reduce capacity. But we have a commitment not to close any plants until 2014," Scaroni told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)