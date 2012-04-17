MILAN, April 17 Italian oil and gas group Eni
said on Tuesday it had decided to proceed with a
partial and temporary shutdown of its Sicilian refinery at Gela
to offset difficult refining conditions.
Eni, which said the measure had been taken to reduce the
negative financial impact on its refining business, said the
partial closure of the plant would be for 12 months.
The group, which noted that 500 workers would be affected by
the measure, said the decision had been taken after a meeting
with trade unions.
"The picture painted continues to be worrying given the
particularly sharp contraction in demand for oil products and
refining overcapacity which have led to a collapse in margins,"
Eni said in a statement.
Closure will affect the less profitable production cycles at
the Gela plant including the refining of foreign crudes and
residues while the refining of national crudes would continue,
it said.
