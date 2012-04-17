* Partial stoppage at Gela to last 12 months
* Shutdown to offset negative impact on refining results
* Closure to affect foreign crude refining at plant
(Releads, adds background, codes)
LONDON, , April 17 Italian oil and gas group Eni
will proceed with a partial and temporary stoppage of
its Sicilian refinery at Gela as weak demand and overcapacity in
the sector take their toll.
In a statement on Tuesday Eni said the partial closure of
the plant, which will affect 500 of its workers, will last 12
months.
"The picture... continues to be worrying in the light of the
particularly sharp contraction in demand for oil products and
refining overcapacity which have led to a collapse in margins,"
Eni said.
Europe's refining sector has suffered due to rapid expansion
of complex refineries in China and India which have fuelled
competition, while ever higher oil prices and slack demand in
Europe has dented profit margins.
High-profile victims include Petroplus, Europe's
largest independent refiner by capacity, which shut three of its
least complex plants after filing for insolvency.
Italian energy company and refiner ERG has
downsized its presence in a weak refining sector to shift its
focus to power and renewable energy generation.
Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said in March the group
can reduce capacity at its loss-making refining division by
temporarily halting operations if markets remain depressed, but
added it would not close refineries until 2014.
Closure at Gela will affect the less profitable production
cycles at the plant including the refining of foreign crudes and
residues while the refining of national crudes will continue,
Eni said.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Keiron Henderson)