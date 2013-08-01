* Sees 2013 production in line with 2012
* Q2 results affected by Saipem, outages in Libya, Nigeria
* Eni sees significant improvement in H2
* Shares higher, outperform sector
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Aug 1 Italian oil major Eni cut
its annual production target on Thursday and joined rival Shell
in highlighting outages in Nigeria as a drag on second
quarter profit.
The world's No. 7 oil company by volume which was previously
targeting output growth this year, said it now expected oil and
gas production to be in line with 2012.
The company has also had supply disruptions in Libya and its
43 percent-owned oil services arm Saipem has issued
two profit warnings.
Eni is the biggest foreign operator in Libya where
disruption has led to a slump in Libyan oil exports of 70
percent. But Eni said outages were a problem in Nigeria, where
theft is a festering problem.
"Performance (in Q2) was affected by force majeure events in
Nigeria, particularly significant, and in Libya," Eni said.
A surge in oil thefts in Nigeria hit second-quarter profits
at Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday as it took a £700
million hit.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Shell would sell more
oil blocks in Nigeria in its latest divestment from Africa's
biggest oil exporter.
The blocks are in joint ventures which include Eni. Eni
declined to comment when asked if it could sell its share in the
case Shell sold. In previous deals, Eni has sold its shares.
"The disruptions in Libya and Nigeria were flagged as too
was Saipem. These results are probably a nadir for Eni and
2014-2015 delivery prospects look good," Santander analyst Jason
Kenney said.
At 0835 GMT Eni shares were up 1.8 percent, outperforming
the European oil and gas index.
Net profit in the second quarter fell 55 percent to 580
million euros ($770.15 million), below a Reuters analyst poll
forecast of 683 million euros.
"We expect a significant improvement in our second-half
results," Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni said, noting he was pleased with
the company's six production start-ups so far this year.
THINKING BIG
Eni, which has shifted focus to upstream development by
selling non-core assets, has made a series of major discoveries
in recent years including a blockbuster gas discovery in
Mozambique which is expected to come on line in 2019.
But some analysts have questioned Eni's ability to deliver
such large-scale projects on budget and time, especially after
experience in Kazakhstan where Kashagan, the world's largest oil
development, has been hit by huge cost overruns and delays.
Eni said on Thursday it expected production start-up at
Kashagan "in the coming weeks".
The state-controlled oil major, which produced 1.648 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter, has
plans to bring 450,000 boe/d of new production on stream in
2013-2014 from 15 projects.
Earlier on Thursday Eni, the biggest foreign oil and gas
player in Africa, announced a major new discovery in Congo.
But flagging gas sales continue to weigh on profitability.
Eni, Russia's biggest gas client, lowered its gas sales
forecast for the year on Thursday, saying they would be lower
than in 2012. In first-quarter results it said it saw sales in
line with last year's.
Eni is now renegotiating most of its long-term take-or-pay
gas contracts which have fixed prices that are above spot market
prices.