(Recasts lead, adds analyst, CEO comment, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN Oct 29 Italy's national oil company Eni has reported it made a net loss in the third quarter due mainly to sharply weaker oil prices but has raised its oil and gas production targets for the full year,

The state-controlled major said on Thursday it made an adjusted net loss of 257 million euros ($281 million) in the quarter, which compared with an adjusted profit in the same period last year of nearly 1.2 billion euros.

Weaker oil prices driven by a global oil supply glut have undermined revenues across the industry and prompted majors to make drastic cuts to investment.

On Wednesday Eni agreed to sell down its 43 percent stake in troubled oil services group Saipem in a move designed to allow it to take Saipem debt off its own balance sheet and fund growth.

"It takes a bit to see the upside from these results. But the upstream news is very positive and the group is certainly changing for good by offloading Saipem," said Jason Kenney, oil analyst at Santander.

Saipem, which expects to post a full-year loss of 800 million euros, reported heavy writedowns in the second quarter that impacted Eni results.

But despite the steep drop in oil prices this year, Eni's oil and gas production in the third quarter rose 8.1 percent to 1.703 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company also raised its full-year output forecast, seeing 9 percent growth in its production of hydrocarbons, driven by output in countries including Venezuela, Norway, Egypt and Congo as well as Libya.

"In E&P, we have increased our full-year production guidance for the second time this year, almost doubling our original target. We have also more than doubled our resources target," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

Since taking the helm in May last year Descalzi has quickly moved the company's focus onto the job of finding more oil and gas.

In August the group announced a bumper gas find off the coast of Egypt to enhance its position as the major with the best track record for successfully replenishing reserves with new finds on one of the lowest cost bases.

At 0900 GMT Eni shares were down 1 percent at 15.04 euros by 0939 GMT, off an earlier low of 14.97 euros. The Stoxx Europe 600 oil and gas sector index was down 0.7 percent. ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Editing by Jason Neely, Greg Mahlich)