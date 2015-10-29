(Recasts lead, adds analyst, CEO comment, shares)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN Oct 29 Italy's national oil company Eni
has reported it made a net loss in the third quarter
due mainly to sharply weaker oil prices but has raised its oil
and gas production targets for the full year,
The state-controlled major said on Thursday it made an
adjusted net loss of 257 million euros ($281 million) in the
quarter, which compared with an adjusted profit in the same
period last year of nearly 1.2 billion euros.
Weaker oil prices driven by a global oil supply glut have
undermined revenues across the industry and prompted majors to
make drastic cuts to investment.
On Wednesday Eni agreed to sell down its 43 percent stake in
troubled oil services group Saipem in a move designed
to allow it to take Saipem debt off its own balance sheet and
fund growth.
"It takes a bit to see the upside from these results. But
the upstream news is very positive and the group is certainly
changing for good by offloading Saipem," said Jason Kenney, oil
analyst at Santander.
Saipem, which expects to post a full-year loss of 800
million euros, reported heavy writedowns in the second quarter
that impacted Eni results.
But despite the steep drop in oil prices this year, Eni's
oil and gas production in the third quarter rose 8.1 percent to
1.703 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The company also raised its full-year output forecast,
seeing 9 percent growth in its production of hydrocarbons,
driven by output in countries including Venezuela, Norway, Egypt
and Congo as well as Libya.
"In E&P, we have increased our full-year production guidance
for the second time this year, almost doubling our original
target. We have also more than doubled our resources target,"
Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.
Since taking the helm in May last year Descalzi has quickly
moved the company's focus onto the job of finding more oil and
gas.
In August the group announced a bumper gas find off the
coast of Egypt to enhance its position as the major with the
best track record for successfully replenishing reserves with
new finds on one of the lowest cost bases.
At 0900 GMT Eni shares were down 1 percent at 15.04 euros by
0939 GMT, off an earlier low of 14.97 euros. The Stoxx Europe
600 oil and gas sector index was down 0.7 percent.
($1 = 0.9138 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely, Greg Mahlich)