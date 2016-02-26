* Q4 net loss 8.46 bln euros after impairments
* Q4 production rises 14 pct, 2016 output steady
* Zohr discovery to displace other projects
* Confirms 0.8 euro dividend for 2015
(Recasts lead, adds CEO comments, analyst, shares)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Feb 26 Italian oil producer Eni
said it will cut investments by 20 percent this year and
fast-track lower-cost projects after impairments due to weak oil
prices resulted in a heavy fourth-quarter loss.
Eni posted a net loss in the quarter of 8.46 billion euros
($9.4 bln) on Friday after writing down 4.4 billion euros on
upstream assets and booking charges on its stake in oil service
company Saipem and chemical unit Versalis.
On a standalone basis, the state-controlled company which is
Europe's fourth-largest oil major by market capitalisation, said
its adjusted net loss was 0.2 billion euros for the quarter.
Production in the fourth quarter, however, jumped 14 percent
to 1.88 million barrels per day, the highest level recorded by
Eni in the past five years.
The company, which increased its reserves by 48 percent in
the fourth quarter, expects production this year to be in line
with 2015, boosted by start-ups in Norway's Goliat field and the
giant Kashagan field in the Caspian Sea.
"They've done great with the drill bit, finding big volume
reserves at the right time and are well placed for 2016-2017,"
said Santander oil analyst Jason Kenney.
Eni's plans to slash capital spending helped send its shares
up 5.7 percent by 1540 GMT, outperforming a higher European oil
and gas index.
Weaker oil prices driven by a global supply glut have
undermined revenues across the industry and prompted drastic
cuts to investment as it sought to maintain dividends.
The world's largest oil company, ExxonMobil, this
month posted its smallest quarterly profit in over a decade,
while BP's 2015 loss was its biggest ever.
Since taking the helm in 2014, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi has
refocused the company on finding more oil and gas with a
preference for projects that are lower cost and faster to
market.
Earlier this month the group completed the sale of part of
its stake in Saipem to allow it to get around 6.7 billion euros
of gross debt off its balance sheet and help fund growth.
"This (2015) has been a crucial year... we now have a leaner
and less leveraged company, positioned to overcome a longer
downturn," Descalzi told analysts in a conference call.
Last year Eni added 1.4 billion barrels of new resources,
compared to a target of 0.5 billion, at a cost of just $0.7 per
barrel.
That was mainly due to its giant Zohr discovery, the largest
natural gas discovery ever made in Egypt and the Mediterranean
Sea, which is due to start up at the end of 2017.
"Zohr is entering and replacing other long-term projects,"
Descalzi said. The group was delaying work in Iraq and
Venezuela, and non-operated operations in Indonesia and Norway,
he said.
Eni said earlier on Friday that it had drilled a new well in
Egypt's Nile Delta which should soon be tied in to nearby
infrastructure.
($1 = 0.9039 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alexander Smith and
Susan Fenton)