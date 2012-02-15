MILAN Feb 15 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday its adjusted net profit fell 9.5 percent percent in the fourth quarter as high oil prices and increased Libyan production were offset by ongoing weakness in its gas and refining business.

Eni, the world's seventh-biggest listed oil company, said its adjusted net profit in the last three months was 1.54 billion euros, above a Thomson Reuters poll of 7 analysts of 1.46 billion euros.

The group said it would pay a higher dividend on 2011 results of 1.04 euros per share.

For 2012 Eni said it expected its hydrocarbon production to be higher than the previous year thanks to the gradual recovery of its production in Libya.

Gas sales in 2012 are seen essentially in line with the previous year, it said.

Eni's gas business has been impacted by long-term gas contracts where prices are locked in at levels higher than market spot prices.

