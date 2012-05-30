MILAN May 30 Italy's oil and gas group Eni will sell all of its 52.5 percent stake in gas network Snam in due course because it is not interested in holding a minority stake, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Wednesday.

"We will exit from Snam completely... We are not in the business of financial stakes," Scaroni told a news conference.

He said Eni was not planning to pay dividend with Snam shares.

Eni agreed on Wednesday to sell 30 percent minus one share in Snam to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion) as part of the government plan for Eni to cut its stake in the gas company. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)