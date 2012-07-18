MILAN, July 18 Italian oil and gas group ENI
said on Wednesday it reaped 612.5 million euros from
the sale of a further 5 percent stake in gas transport group
.
ENI said in a statement it had sold 178,559,406 Snam shares
at a price of 3.43 euros each, confirming the price indicated
earlier by traders for the placement, which took place through
an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.
ENI must sell down its stake in Snam following a decision by
Italy's government aimed at spurring competition in the domestic
gas market and taking a lead in building a European gas
transport champion.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)