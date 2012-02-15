MILAN Feb 15 Eni is not planning any extraordinary dividend as part of its plans to sell down its stake in Italian regulated gas group Snam, the Italian oil and gas group's CEO said on Wednesday.

Speaking to analysts on a conference call, Paolo Scaroni said the plans to cut its stake regarded the whole of Snam and not just the rump gas transmission business of the company.

Eni currently owns over 50 percent of Snam.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)