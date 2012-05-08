ROME May 8 Italian oil and gas group Eni should reap 7 billion euros ($9.13 billion) of cash from the sale of its stake in natural gas grid company Snam, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We should exit Snam with more or less 7 billion euros in cash and reduce debt by 11.3 billion euros," CEO Paolo Scaroni told a shareholder meeting.

As part of a deregulation package passed this year, Prime Minister Mario Monti's government is requiring state-owned oil producer Eni to sell its controlling stake in Snam.

"With the Snam sale, we will reduce our 26 billion euro debt to around 8 billion euros," he added. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)