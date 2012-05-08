ROME May 8 Italian oil and gas group Eni
should reap 7 billion euros ($9.13 billion) of cash
from the sale of its stake in natural gas grid company Snam, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We should exit Snam with more or less 7 billion euros in
cash and reduce debt by 11.3 billion euros," CEO Paolo Scaroni
told a shareholder meeting.
As part of a deregulation package passed this year, Prime
Minister Mario Monti's government is requiring state-owned oil
producer Eni to sell its controlling stake in Snam.
"With the Snam sale, we will reduce our 26 billion euro debt
to around 8 billion euros," he added.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)