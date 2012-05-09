* Decree could be presented next week - sources

ROME, May 9 Italy is speeding up plans to get oil and gas group Eni to sell its 6.5 billion euro stake in gas grid company Snam, sources said on Wednesday, as Rome pushes ahead with efforts to reduce high energy prices and increase competition.

The government, which considers Snam a key strategic asset, was expected to introduce a decree on how state-controlled Eni should sell its 52.5 percent stake in the regulated gas operator before the end of May.

"The deadline for presentation of the decree is May 30 but the government intends to bring it forward quite a bit and so the text is likely to arrive next week," a source told Reuters.

Italy's energy prices are amongst the highest in Europe and place Italian businesses at a competitive disadvantage. The technocrat government of Mario Monti has made ensuring cheaper prices one of its priorities.

On Tuesday Eni's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said the group expected to raise about 7 billion euros from the sale of its stake in Snam.

A banker close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday that two options were on the government's table: a sale of part of Eni's stake to state-owned financing group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and, less likely, a stake sale to power grid company Terna.

"Most of Eni's stake in Snam will be sold to CDP at market prices," the source said.

TERNA OPTION ECLIPSED

The idea that Terna, controlled by CDP, could buy a controlling stake in Snam to create a national grid company was now off the table, two sources said.

Industry minister Corrado Passera has previously said a link-up of Terna and Snam would not make industrial sense. A final decision on the matter is expected to be taken by Monti himself, the banker said.

The sale of its controlling stake in Snam would allow Eni to take 11 billion euros of debt off its balance sheet and focus on growth in upstream oil and gas operations.

Snam is in talks with banks to reschedule the debt in what could be one of the year's biggest syndicated deals. Sources said Snam was negotiating a bridge loan of around 12 billion euros though one informed source said the amount could still rise.

Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas group, has increased its investment programme over the next four years as it presses ahead with plans to turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide projects. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting in Milan by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and William Hardy)