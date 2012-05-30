MILAN May 30 Italy's oil and gas major Eni
approved on Wednesday a sale of 30 percent minus one
share in gas network Snam to state-controlled holding
company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros
($4.36 billion), Eni said.
Eni and CDP agreed to fix a price for Snam at 3.47 euros per
share, with a nearly 11 percent premium to Snam's 3.136 euro per
share closing price on Wednesday.
Eni said it aimed to close the deal by the end of 2012.
Under a decree approved last week, Eni has up to 18 months
to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)