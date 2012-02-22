ROME Feb 22 The Italian government is
inclined to set a 5 percent limit on the stake that energy group
Eni can retain in Snam when Eni is called on
to sell down its controlling stake in the regulated gas grid
operator, a senior parliamentary official said on Wednesday.
Simona Vicari, the Senator managing a new deregulation bill
in parliament, told reporters that the government and lawmakers
were in agreement over the limit to any future Eni stake.
But there was less agreement over whether separation of Snam
from Eni would involve gas storage operations as well as those
of gas transport and distribution.
"We're waiting. The government is against the modification
on storage," she told reporters during a break in committee work
on the bill.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)