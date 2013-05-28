* Deal will reduce Algerian gas volumes into Italy

* Eni committed to review main gas contract deals this year

* Shares close higher than sector (Recasts lead, adds analyst comment, background, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, May 28 Italian oil and gas group Eni has struck a deal to buy less gas from Algeria, part of its pledge to review most of its long-term gas contracts with suppliers this year in a bid to cope better with weak demand.

"This agreement is part of the renegotiations programme started in the recent months, and contributes to the announced objectives of profitability and cash generation," Eni said on Tuesday.

The renegotiation of long-term contracts has become widespread across Europe's gas industry as low spot prices on the wholesale market, depressed by a flagging economy, make many existing agreements unprofitable.

"It's significant since it shows they (Eni) mean business. The renegotiations were included in company guidance and that must be good news," Santander oil analyst Jason Kenney said.

Aside from Algeria, Eni has long-term gas contracts with Libya, Russia, Holland and Norway.

Eni said the agreement with Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach covered the years 2013-2014.

Algeria is one of Italy's largest natural gas suppliers, alongside Russia. Last year, Italy imported 28 percent of its gas from Algeria and 32 percent from Russia.

Eni shares closed up 2.2 percent while the European oil and gas index was up 1.5 percent. (Editing by Francesca Landini and Mark Potter)