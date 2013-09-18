* Eni presence felt in many European crude markets
* Aims for profits comparable to trading desks at peers
* Trading to aim to maximise value from new projects
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Stephen Jewkes
LONDON, Sept 18 The trading desk of Italian
energy firm Eni is fast emerging from the shadows of
established peers as it begins to rival oil majors BP and
Shell in some of their favourite markets.
In the three years since moving oil and gas trading to
London and combining operations previously in Amsterdam, Milan
and Brussels, Eni's desk has grown from mainly serving its
refiners into a much more diversified player.
This month, Eni bid aggressively to win the rights to trade
oil from Russian major Rosneft, gaining access to
crude in the Baltic Sea.
It was an unusual move for a company whose main refineries
are located in the Mediterranean.
But as Eni starts large oil projects in new countries, such
as Kazakhstan, and works on big liquefied natural gas projects
in East Africa, trading is set to gain further prominence.
"In 2010, we said 'we have a unique set of assets, we are
the only large oil company that is also Europe's largest natural
gas company," said Marco Alvera, CEO of Eni Trading and Shipping
and in charge of Eni's new midstream business unit.
"We have a lot of storage, we have a good deal of
optionality. We don't need to buy assets that much. We need to
start extracting value from the flexibility we already have," he
said. "Our main effort is asset optimisation".
Eni is expanding trading at a time when Wall Street banks
are drastically reducing their commodities desks under
regulatory pressure, which has prompted an army of traders to
defect to industrial majors and trading houses.
However, oil majors and trading houses face their own
pressures, including probes by EU authorities.
Trading around Eni's operations can be equally challenging
and appealing given their scope. It is the largest buyer of
Russian, Algerian and Libyan gas and one of the biggest buyers
of Russian Urals oil. With output of 1.8 million barrels per day
from assets around the world it can fulfil over 15 percent of
Europe's oil demand.
"We are No.1 in natural gas in Europe and probably have a
top 6-7 position among global majors in terms of equity oil
production. As a trading organisation we definitely deserve to
be up there in the top 5," said Alvera, who named Shell, BP,
Total, Statoil and EDF as the company's main peers.
BIGGER THAN SINGLE-DIGITS
Oil majors have different attitudes towards trading. Exxon
Mobil, the biggest oil firm by market value, is the most
conservative and uses its desk mainly to serve its downstream
operations.
In contrast, trading desks at BP and Shell are separate
profit-generating units, which on a good year can earn up to $3
billion through a combination of successful trading and bets on
market directions.
"We minimise the proprietary trading part and we try to
hedge almost everything we do. We don't take basis risk nor do
we take directional risks. We tend to do trading around the
assets," said Alvera.
Like other trading desks, Eni doesn't disclose its profit
targets: "We want it to be industrially relevant to the rest of
the business. So it's not going to be something in the kind of
single-digits millions".
Traders say Eni had to offer a very large premium at the
Rosneft tender to outbid rivals. Alvera said that still doesn't
mean the desk took a big directional bet as its refineries are
mainly built to run on Urals.
"...We try to trade around that. You would still not see a
speculative directional bet," he said, adding that stricter
global regulations were limiting such activity: "I think the
market has become a little more cautious on that, anyway."
Building a large position in Urals, the dominant grade in
Europe, could be useful as Eni and its partners in one of the
world's largest oil fields, Kazakhstan's Kashagan, are launching
output which will become a major source of new crude for Europe.
"We are long industrially again, so I wouldn't expect to be
aggregating other volumes or aggressively bidding for other
people's volumes. But we aim to maximise the value of our own
equity there," said Alvera.
The industry believes Eni employs over 400 people in
trading, making it a sizeable desk though still smaller than the
3,500 traders and support staff at BP's oil and gas trading.
With the Italian government as a major shareholder, Eni is
more constrained than some peers and privately owned traders
such as Vitol in splashing money on star traders.
"We are trying to develop a team culture where we don't need
to have the superstar single-handed trader who performs very
well and then leaves if he gets a higher offer."
"We want to develop a platform that sticks with us for the
next 10-15 years," said Alvera, added that with some banks
pulling out of commodities, hiring costs were dropping.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)