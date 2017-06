ISTANBUL Nov 18 A planned oil pipeline project to link the Turkish ports of Samsun and Ceyhan is still "up and running", Italian oil and gas group ENI's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told Reuters on Friday.

"We need to find economic viability for the project. From the technical point of view, we are almost at the end of the studies which we needed," Scaroni said on the sidelines of a conference in Istanbul. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler)