STOCKHOLM Oct 9 Stock in Sweden's Eniro
lost a third of its value on Thursday after a daily
newspaper reported the firm's lenders were considering taking
over its assets or forcing a share issue.
Shares in the directories group were down 33 percent before
being halted for trading at 1430 GMT, after the report on the
website of Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet. The newspaper did
not identify its sources.
Eniro later rejected the report in a statement.
"Eniro has a close and positive relationship with the
banks," Chairman of the Board Lars-Johan Jarnheimer said. "We
have no information about a changed view regarding Eniro from
the bank consortium, and we are not in violation of any part of
the bank agreement."
Eniro, whose shares have now tumbled 83 percent since
mid-July, said in September it had found inaccuracies in its
accounts, forcing the company to slash its profit forecast for
the second time in two months, increasing pressure on the highly
indebted firm.
By the end of the second quarter, Eniro had interest-bearing
net debt of 2.2 billion Swedish crowns ($310 million), more than
three times its latest forecast of 2014 earnings before
interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 700
million crowns.
Business daily Dagens Industri reported in its Friday
edition, not identifying its sources, that venture capital firm
Triton wants to take over Eniro. It said Triton had to that end
contacted several of Eniro's lenders over the past few weeks to
discuss taking over the loans.
(1 US dollar = 7.1925 Swedish crown)
