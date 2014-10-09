* Shares down 33 pct before trade halt

* Eniro denies report, says relations with banks positive (Adds report saying risk capitalist eyeing Eniro)

STOCKHOLM Oct 9 Stock in Sweden's Eniro lost a third of its value on Thursday after a daily newspaper reported the firm's lenders were considering taking over its assets or forcing a share issue.

Shares in the directories group were down 33 percent before being halted for trading at 1430 GMT, after the report on the website of Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet. The newspaper did not identify its sources.

Eniro later rejected the report in a statement.

"Eniro has a close and positive relationship with the banks," Chairman of the Board Lars-Johan Jarnheimer said. "We have no information about a changed view regarding Eniro from the bank consortium, and we are not in violation of any part of the bank agreement."

Eniro, whose shares have now tumbled 83 percent since mid-July, said in September it had found inaccuracies in its accounts, forcing the company to slash its profit forecast for the second time in two months, increasing pressure on the highly indebted firm.

By the end of the second quarter, Eniro had interest-bearing net debt of 2.2 billion Swedish crowns ($310 million), more than three times its latest forecast of 2014 earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 700 million crowns.

Business daily Dagens Industri reported in its Friday edition, not identifying its sources, that venture capital firm Triton wants to take over Eniro. It said Triton had to that end contacted several of Eniro's lenders over the past few weeks to discuss taking over the loans. (1 US dollar = 7.1925 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johannes Hellström, Oskar von Bahr and Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Mark Trevelyan)