BRIEF-Delivery Hero wants to raise capital for consolidation
* Delivery Hero CEO says core marketplace business already turned profitable in 2016; Foodora, Foodpanda still making loss
Aug 15 Eniro : * Does not complete the acquisition of Idium in Norway * Says has earlier signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Idium AS * Says closing of the transaction was subject to Eniro AB Board approval * Since the Board of Eniro AB view is that the criteria of the acquisition have not been fulfilled, a decision has been made not to approve the closing of the transaction Link to press release: here
* Delivery Hero CEO says core marketplace business already turned profitable in 2016; Foodora, Foodpanda still making loss
* Now have half a billion members in 200 countries - blog Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pWgY4y) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)