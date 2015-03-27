BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-Q
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
STOCKHOLM, March 27 The shareholders in embattled Swedish search and directories group Eniro denied the firm's former chief discharge from liability for the past year at the company's shareholder meeting on Friday.
The move was expected and followed a recommendation from the company's auditors. It means he could be held personally liable for future demands from the firm.
The meeting comes after a chaotic year for Eniro, which issued two profit warnings in 2014, and filed a police complaint against its former chief executive after finding accounting inaccuracies.
The former CEO has previously declined to comment on the allegations. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)
May 11 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said it expects its video business to return to growth in the 2018/2019 financial year, as it puts behind problems related to the non-renewal of contracts on its Hotbird satellite position.