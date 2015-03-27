(Adds background, detail, comments)
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Shareholders in Swedish
directories group Eniro on Friday agreed that its
former boss could potentially be held liable for future claims
from the company related to accounting inaccuracies unearthed
last year.
Eniro filed a police complaint last year against former
Chief Executive Johan Lindgren after finding inaccuracies in its
accounting that forced it to cut profit forecasts.
The police inquiry is ongoing, but the prosecutor has not
decided whether to bring any charges.
At a shareholder meeting on Friday, Chairman Lars-Johan
Jarnheimer said he was "fully aware" that confidence in the
company had taken a severe blow.
Investors voted to deny Lindgren discharge from liability
for any future legal claims from the company.
Lindgren did not immediately respond to a request for
comment but has previously declined to comment on the case.
He left the company last August, weeks before the accounting
inaccuracies were disclosed to the market.
In the past 12 months, Eniro shares have lost about 90
percent of their value.
To the chagrin of owners after last year's chaos, the
company asked them for more money through a rights issue last
month and backed down from a policy of paying dividends in the
future, saying it would lower debt instead.
But after Friday's meeting, some large shareholders
expressed confidence in the company. Ulric Gronvall, senior
portfolio manager at Danske Capital, which holds 10 percent of
shares, said he did not see any need for future rights issues
after the current one.
Eniro, which used to make printed telephone directories, has
seen its business model upended by the rise of the Internet,
smartphones and new competitors such as Google. The company has
not shown underlying growth since 2007.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by
Niklas Pollard and Pravin Char)