STOCKHOLM Oct 9 Shares in Sweden's Eniro lost a third of their value on Thursday after a media report saying its lenders considered taking over its assets or force a share issue.

Shares in the directories group were down 33 percent before being halted for trading at 1430 GMT after the report on the website of Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet, which did not name sources.

Eniro declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Mia Shanley)