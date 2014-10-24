* Full-year forecast for adj. EBITDA of 700 mln SEK
* Q3 Adj EBITDA 208 mln SEK
* Denies report board to step down
(Adds background, company comment, share price reaction)
STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 Embattled Swedish search and
directories group Eniro
stuck to its full-year profit outlook and said it was not in
breach of its loan agreement as it sought to dispel negative
reports about its finances.
The company has had a turbulent year, issuing two profit
warnings and filing a police complaint against its former chief
executive after finding inaccuracies in its accounts.
"The company is carrying on a continued close and
constructive dialogue with the banks," Eniro said in a
statement. "The company is not in violation of any part of its
loan agreement."
Shares were up 6.5 percent at 8.00 crowns at 0719 GMT
outperforming the wider Stockholm index.
Trade in Eniro shares had been halted on Thursday after a
media report saying debt negotiations between Eniro and lenders
were heading for failure.
A second media report said the company had reached a deal
with its banks giving it more time to meet its debt covenants.
Eniro said a report its board would step down was false.
Shares in Eniro have fallen around 85 percent this year as
the company struggles to refocus its business on providing local
information through mobiles, desktops and tablet computers from
traditional yellow pages and number search services.
Eniro, which operates in the Nordic region and Poland, was
forced to issue its second profit warning in just a few months
in September after finding accounting inaccuracies which led it
to ask police to investigate its former chief executive.
On Friday it reported adjusted core profit of 208 million
crowns ($28.65 million), down from 242 million a year ago, and
said its full-year forecast of earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 700 million Swedish
crowns was unchanged.
However, it said it would recognise an impairment loss on
intangible assets of nearly 1.8 billion crowns as a result of
the downward revision to its profit forecast in September.
The write-down was mainly related to the acquisition of the
Norway yellow-pages firm Findexa for 10.5 billion crowns in
2005. A further 562 million was related to its number search
unit Voice in Sweden, Norway and Finland.
(1 US dollar = 7.2607 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Susan Thomas)