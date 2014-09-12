STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 Swedish search and directory firm Eniro said on Friday it had decided to file a police complaint against its former chief executive, and repeated its full-year forecast.

Eniro said last week it had unearthed inaccuracies in its accounts and would ask police to investigate, forcing the company to cut profit forecasts again and wiping a third off its market value.

