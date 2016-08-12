(Adds comments from chairman, details, background)

Aug 12 Swedish search and directories group Eniro on Friday replaced its chief executive as part of the new board's overhaul and took impairment costs of almost 900 million Swedish crowns ($107 million) as it presented its second-quarter report.

* Board of directors terminates employment contract of Stefan Kercza, CEO of Eniro since 2014. Appoints Orjan Frid as new president and CEO

* Frid is a member of the Eniro Board of directors that was elected at the annual general meeting in April this year. He will assume his position immediately.

* Chairman Bjorn Bjornsson says Eniro wants fresh set of eyes to contribute to overhaul of Eniro's business model, he tells Reuters

* Bjornsson says expects company overhaul to be completed around end of October

* Eniro Q2 revenue 496 mln SEK, down 22 pct from year-ago

* Q2 EBITDA 116 mln SEK, up from 49 mln a year ago

* Bjornsson gives no forecast for if and when Eniro could grow its revenue

* Writes down value of goodwill by 873 million crowns in Q2 report

* Company has not shown underlying growth since 2007

* Eniro used to make printed telephone directories and has seen its business model upended by the rise of the internet, smartphones and new competitors such as Google Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4486 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)