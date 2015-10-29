STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Swedish search and directories group Eniro on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter earnings and said it saw continued signs of stability for its business.

Eniro posted third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 134 million Swedish crowns ($15.7 million), up from 125 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding restructuring costs and other items affecting comparability, fell to 135 million crowns from 208 million a year ago, Eniro said.

The company did not give any new forecast. In May it said 2015 EBITDA would come in below the 631 million crowns reported for 2014. It's previous prediction had been for an unchanged result for the year.

($1 = 8.5500 Swedish crowns)