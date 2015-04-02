BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment
April 2 Eniro AB
* Eniro's rights issue oversubscribed. Preliminary result.
* Says company will thereby receive approximately sek 458 million before transaction costs
* Says in total, approximately 97 percent of the rights issue was subscribed for with the exercise of subscription rights
* Says additionally, applications for subscription of ordinary shares without subscription rights have been received, corresponding to in aggregate approximately SEK 110 million
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m