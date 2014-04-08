BRIEF-Nablus Surgical Center Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago
April 8 Enjoyor Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with People's Government of Chongqing, Nanan District, on developing healthcare industry
* Q1 revenue 302.8 million riyals