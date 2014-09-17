BRIEF-Inspur Electronic Information Industry to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 25 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd :
Sept 17 China's Enjoyor Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with Meizhou city government on smart city project worth about 2 billion yuan (325.81 million US dollar) in five years
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/XgOaUs
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1385 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 25 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016