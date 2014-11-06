BRIEF-PolarityTE enters agreement with Cell Therapy And Regenerative Medicine
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west
Nov 6 Enjoyor Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with Jiaozuo city government to invest 700 million yuan (114.55 million US dollar) in smart city project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tKUsJO
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west
April 20 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd