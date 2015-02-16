BRIEF-Logicom Public Limited Q1 net profit up at 4.1 million euros
* Q1 sales at 222.5 million euros ($244.26 million) versus 197.9 million euros year ago
Feb 16 Enjoyor Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement with Ling An city government to build a smart city with investment worth 200 million yuan ($32.03 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CyUnZP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2445 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, May 5 London's progress as a financial centre could stall because of the upheaval Brexit will bring to the industry, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was quoted as saying by the BBC.