May 11 Enlight :

* Says it completed issuing 20 million new shares at T$12 per share with amount of T$240 million

* Says the new share issue record date is May 11

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLqt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )