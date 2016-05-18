BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on May 20
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/i20Tsh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO