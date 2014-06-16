BRIEF-Zhejiang Dahua Technology's 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.46 million)
June 16 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement with Minxing District government of Shanghai city on film production studio project worth 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion)
* Says shares to resume trading on June 17
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jem22w ; link.reuters.com/kem22w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says its 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.46 million)
* Q1 revenue 2.87 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2oVC191) Further company coverage: )