June 16 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd

* Says signs framework agreement with Minxing District government of Shanghai city on film production studio project worth 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion)

* Says shares to resume trading on June 17

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jem22w ; link.reuters.com/kem22w

